Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, spins during a turn at the Senna corner during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Ferrari’s racing division was ridiculed online Tuesday after it tweeted about this weekend’s Formula One race in Montreal using an image of downtown Toronto.

A 38-second clip viewed more than 47,000 times and tweeted by Scuderia Ferrari included the words “Montreal, Canada” over video of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario and the densely populated core of Canada’s largest city.

RELATED: F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Ferrari corrected the mistake on Wednesday and apologized.

But while the erroneous image was still online, people responded with images of Mercedes-Benz cars under the Ferrari logo and with other internet memes making fun of the company.

The race takes place Sunday in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery
Next story
Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

Just Posted

$450,000 to develop Prince George beef-packing plant

An estimated 700 jobs would be created in the North if the proposed plant becomes operational.

Uprivers documentary misrepresentations

Seabridge Gold vice president says he wants to correct the record on its KSM mining project.

Tiny Life sees big business opportunity

Their goals sit along a wide scale that ranges from ‘not going bankrupt’ to ‘taking over the world.’

Harmony Taekwon-Do strikes gold, silver and bronze medals

The Smithers martial artists excel at provincial tournament.

MP gives Northwest chance to ‘Create Your Canada’

The contest offers the chance for someone in the Northwest to help try make a law.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery

A Salmon Arm Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room

Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’

Most Read