Feds/province pay for 3.5 km of Smithers to Telkwa trail

The Cycle 16 Trail Society is 3.5 kilometres closer to having a paved multi-use path between Smithers and Telkwa.

Last week the federal and provincial governments announced $1.47 million in funding to complete a segment of the 11.5-km trail planned for along the Hwy 16 corridor.

Cycle 16 president Tony Harris said this money is huge for the organization demonstrating governments are committed to active transportation in general and the Smither-Telkwa link.

The segment of the trail the funding will complete will take the trail to Laidlaw Rd.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako applied for the grant and will have ownership of the trail. Harris said they are grateful for the district’s involvement.

Cycle 16 now turns its focus to developing the rest of the trail from Laidlaw Rd. to Telkwa.

Harris said they are also grateful for the community support the project has received.

The Cycle 16 money was part of a larger announcement of $5.7 million in financial support for nine projects in Northern B.C. including $398,500 for a community kitchen in Gitsegukla.

Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen hinted last fall that there was already money earmarked for the Cycle 16 project.

“I’ve talked to the recipients of each of these critical investments from the provincial and federal governments and to a person and organization they were thrilled to hear the news,” Cullen said. “Each in their own ways, from a new community kitchen to a safe walking and biking trail connecting our communities, they will have a positive impact on our region for years and years to come.”

Construction on the segment is scheduled to begin next spring.



