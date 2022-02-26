Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government posts $70.1B deficit for April-to-December period

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $70.1 billion for the April-to-December period of its 2021-22 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $248.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were $322.0 billion for the nine-month period, down from $428.9 billion a year earlier.

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion compared with $15.4 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the period increased to $278.3 billion, up from $207.7 billion in the 2020-21 period.

Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $7.7 billion, down from $11.5 billion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. students protest school district’s sexual violence policy
Next story
Group involved in Ottawa protest forges ahead with Emergencies Act injunction hearing

Just Posted

A screenshot from British Columbia: An Untold History. The four-part documentary has been nominated for five award categories. (Screenshot/Knowledge Network)
Northwest B.C. filmmaker Michael Bourquin nominated for Canadian Screen Award

Nate Corcoran at the Smithers Exploration Group’s Rock Talk 2022 on Feb. 24. Corcoran will take on the responsibility of regional geologist for Northwest B.C. as of April 1 and will be moving to Smithers in June. (Thom Barker photo)
Exploration group excited about appointment of regional geologist

Mineral exploration companies spent more money in Smithers in 2020 than any other municipality in the province. (AME photo)
Smithers top municipality in B.C. for mineral exploration spending

GoFundMe removed a Gitxsan group’s fundraiser for a mobile longhouse unit, pictured here, on grounds of its content violating its Terms of Service. (Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit Media/Twitter)
GoFundMe suspends Gitxsan member’s fundraiser for mobile longhouse unit