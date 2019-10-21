Federal Election 2019: Your Skeena-Bulkley Valley updates

This post will update every 5-10 minutes with your Skeena-Bulkley Valley results.
8:20 p.m. 35/219
“So far, NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach has secured 46.9 per cent of the vote with 15 per cent of polls reporting, 700 votes ahead of Conservative Claire Rattée. If Bachrach is able to hold on to the lead once 20 per cent of polls are reported, it may be safe to say he’s secured his seat as the next MP for the Skeena Bulkley Valley,”reports Brittany Gervais from The Terrace Standard.
Bachrach 1911
Rattée 1206
Birdi 465
Sawyer 315
Craven 73
Taylor 66
Nunes 22
Ritchie 20
|NDP Campaign volunteers are anxiously waiting results. Taylor Bachrach is scheduled to appear later on tonight.(Maricia Barker, Smithers Interior News).
|Mike and supporters watching the results trickle in.(Thom Barker, Smithers Interior News).
8:13 p.m. 20/219, NDP and conservative are way ahead in the lead
Bachrach 1462
Rattée 889
Birdi 352
Sawyer 269
Craven 54
Taylor 49
Nunes 19
Ritchie 16
8:05 p.m. 20/219
Bachrach 960
Rattée 310
Sawyer 196
Birdi 164
Taylor 30
Craven 23
Ritchie 10
Nunes 9
8:03 p.m. 17/219
“Big cheer went up here when Jenica Atwin was declared elected for greens in Fredericton,” reports Smithers Interior News reporter Thom Barker from Sawyer’s headquarters.
Bachrach 703
Rattée 238
Sawyer 151
Birdi 136
Taylor 24
Craven 14
Nunes 8
Ritchie 6
7:55 p.m. 12/219
“Mike Sawyer is excited to be at 13.8% of the vote,” reports Smithers Interior News reporter Thom Barker from Sawyer’s headquarters.
Bachrach 302
Rattée 151
Sawyer 90
Birdi 80
Taylor 16
Craven 5
Nunes 5
Ritchie 3
7:50 p.m.: 10/219 votes flying in with Independents Nunes and Ritchie on the board
Bachrach 199
Rattée 137
Birdi 69
Sawyer 64
Taylor 15
Craven 5
Nunes 3
Ritchie 1
7:40 p.m.: 3/219 polls in, Conservatives take the lead
Conservative, Rattée 19;
NDP, Bachrach 14;
Liberal, Birdi 8;
Green, Sawyer 4;
Christian Heritage, Taylor 3
|
7:20 p.m.
1/219 polls in:
Bachrach 9
Rattée 2
6:40 p.m. polls are closing soon here is a look so far:
“Green Party and Taylor Bachrach the top spenders on the social media platform,” by Alex Kurial
Taylor Bachrach, Mike Sawyer and Claire Rattee turned their attention to Facebook during the federal election campaign, targeting users of the site with a number of ads in their quest to become the new MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley.
According to the Facebook Ad Library report, the Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green Party, with Mike Sawyer as their candidate, were the top spenders, contributing $1,597 worth of ads to the social media platform since June. The majority of that amount, $960, came during the final week of the campaign. Overall they produced 36 separate ads, most of which focused on climate related issues. Just two of the ads featured Sawyer himself.
NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach was not far behind, spending a total of $1,184 on Facebook ads. He got out to an earlier start though, with just $279 of this amount coming in the final week. Bachrach’s total ad count hit 50 by the time advertising season was up. Only seven of the ads did not feature a picture of Bachrach.
Conservative candidate Claire Rattee also pitched in some funds to the social media giant, spending $298 over the course of the campaign. Rattee was able to produce 22 ads with this amount though, as the majority of these were self-produced videos.
On the street Fort St. James with Parhar at David Hoy Elementary School: “What issues is important to you this election?”
On the street in Prince Rupert with Cocullo: “What issues is important to you this election?”
Polling almost closes in Smithers:
Our on the scene reporters:
