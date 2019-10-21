Skeena-Bulkley Valley 2019 federal election candidates (left to right, top to bottom): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Claire Rattee (Conservative), Dave Birdi (Liberal), Mike Sawyer (Green), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Danny Nunes (Independent), Merv Ritchie (Independent).

Federal Election 2019: Your Skeena-Bulkley Valley updates

Poll updates every 20 minutes

This post will update every 5-10 minutes with your Skeena-Bulkley Valley results.

8:20 p.m. 35/219

“So far, NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach has secured 46.9 per cent of the vote with 15 per cent of polls reporting, 700 votes ahead of Conservative Claire Rattée. If Bachrach is able to hold on to the lead once 20 per cent of polls are reported, it may be safe to say he’s secured his seat as the next MP for the Skeena Bulkley Valley,”reports Brittany Gervais from The Terrace Standard.

Bachrach 1911

Rattée 1206

Birdi 465

Sawyer 315

Craven 73

Taylor 66

Nunes 22

Ritchie 20

NDP Campaign volunteers are anxiously waiting results. Taylor Bachrach is scheduled to appear later on tonight.(Maricia Barker, Smithers Interior News).

Mike and supporters watching the results trickle in.(Thom Barker, Smithers Interior News).

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

8:13 p.m. 20/219, NDP and conservative are way ahead in the lead

Bachrach 1462

Rattée 889

Birdi 352

Sawyer 269

Craven 54

Taylor 49

Nunes 19

Ritchie 16

8:05 p.m. 20/219

Bachrach 960

Rattée 310

Sawyer 196

Birdi 164

Taylor 30

Craven 23

Ritchie 10

Nunes 9

LATEST: People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier projected to lose his seat

8:03 p.m. 17/219

“Big cheer went up here when Jenica Atwin was declared elected for greens in Fredericton,” reports Smithers Interior News reporter Thom Barker from Sawyer’s headquarters.

Bachrach 703

Rattée 238

Sawyer 151

Birdi 136

Taylor 24

Craven 14

Nunes 8

Ritchie 6

7:55 p.m. 12/219

“Mike Sawyer is excited to be at 13.8% of the vote,” reports Smithers Interior News reporter Thom Barker from Sawyer’s headquarters.

Bachrach 302

Rattée 151

Sawyer 90

Birdi 80

Taylor 16

Craven 5

Nunes 5

Ritchie 3

7:50 p.m.: 10/219 votes flying in with Independents Nunes and Ritchie on the board

Bachrach 199

Rattée 137

Birdi 69

Sawyer 64

Taylor 15

Craven 5

Nunes 3

Ritchie 1

7:40 p.m.: 3/219 polls in, Conservatives take the lead

Conservative, Rattée 19;

NDP, Bachrach 14;

Liberal, Birdi 8;

Green, Sawyer 4;

Christian Heritage, Taylor 3

A small but enthusiastic group of Green supporters has gathered at Mike Sawyer’s election headquarters in Smithers. (Thom Barker / Smithers Interior News)

7:20 p.m.

1/219 polls in:

Bachrach 9

Rattée 2

Nothing much going on at Dave Birdi’s head office here in Fort St. James as the polls close. (Aman Parhar / Caledonia Courier)

Taylor Bachrach’s campaign headquarters, but most are heading over to the bar.(Marisca Barker / Smithers Interior News)

6:40 p.m. polls are closing soon here is a look so far:

“Green Party and Taylor Bachrach the top spenders on the social media platform,” by Alex Kurial

Taylor Bachrach, Mike Sawyer and Claire Rattee turned their attention to Facebook during the federal election campaign, targeting users of the site with a number of ads in their quest to become the new MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

According to the Facebook Ad Library report, the Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green Party, with Mike Sawyer as their candidate, were the top spenders, contributing $1,597 worth of ads to the social media platform since June. The majority of that amount, $960, came during the final week of the campaign. Overall they produced 36 separate ads, most of which focused on climate related issues. Just two of the ads featured Sawyer himself.

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach was not far behind, spending a total of $1,184 on Facebook ads. He got out to an earlier start though, with just $279 of this amount coming in the final week. Bachrach’s total ad count hit 50 by the time advertising season was up. Only seven of the ads did not feature a picture of Bachrach.

Conservative candidate Claire Rattee also pitched in some funds to the social media giant, spending $298 over the course of the campaign. Rattee was able to produce 22 ads with this amount though, as the majority of these were self-produced videos.

On the street Fort St. James with Parhar at David Hoy Elementary School: “What issues is important to you this election?”

Paula Allen: “Both me and my partner worry about climate change. We have seen how it has affected our community. We are worried for our children and grandchildren’s generation. That was definitely one of the big issues for me this election. Secondly, we would like to see pharmacare for everyone. If you don’t have a good job and are not covered, it is so expensive to receive medical care. I have a good job, but what about people who don’t?”

William Willick: “Important issue for me is keeping the economy going. I support the TransCanada pipeline and am pro industry. But I am also concerned about the environment and feel that there should be more balance between industry and environmental needs.”

Donna Armstrong: “An important issue for me at the federal level is gun control laws. I feel like I should have the right to bear both a handgun and a rifle. Criminals have illegal guns and why are the law abiding citizens being punished instead? Other important issue for me is that we are being over-taxed.”

Darren Haskell: “The Federal Government, whoever gets elected needs to have a proper climate action plan and they really need to follow through. Yes climate action will affect jobs and having that balance is necessary. The conservatives have no proper plan for the environment. I work in the natural resources industry and Harper’s conservatives made changes to the fisheries act which were not good and then Trudeau came in and reinstated protection. We need a proper plan.”

On the street in Prince Rupert with Cocullo: “What issues is important to you this election?”

“Getting Justin Trudeau out. There have been no changes in infrastructure or the economy in the last four years. There has not been any economic change since legalizing marijuana. I am not against it but if he was going to do it, we should have seen changes in the economy.” – Mayank Patel

“Business and jobs. There is a recession coming in the next 2-3 years and nothing is being done in the government.” – Yogeshwar

“The environment. We are not doing a good enough job, big business always gets in the way. ” – Danielle Consitt

“Climate change. We need a planet then we can figure out the economy.” – Sara Raftis

Polling almost closes in Smithers:

Lineup at St. Joseph’s school polling station(Thom Barker / Smithers Interior News)

Our on the scene reporters:

  • Aman Parhar reporting from Dave Birdi’s headquarters in Fort St. James;
  • Brittany Gervais reporting from Skeena-Bulkley Valley election head office in Terrace.
  • Natalia Balcerzak and Gerry Leibel covering Conservative candidate Claire Rattee, Independent candidates Danny Nunes and Merv Ritchie and People’s Party candidate Jody Craven.
  • Thom Barker, Trevor Hewitt and Marisca Barker reporting from NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach’s election headquarters, Christian Heritage candidate Rod Taylor and Green Party candidate Mike Sawyer.
  • Jenna Cocullo and Alex Kurial updating you from Black Press Northwest election headquarters in Prince Rupert.

