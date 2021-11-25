‘Fear and hostility’ in jury pool moves trial for B.C. prison escapees accused of murder

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage will be tried for the murder of a Metchosin man in Vancouver Law Courts. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)

The trial for two prison escapees accused of murdering a Greater Victoria man will be heard in Vancouver, not Victoria, to avoid juror bias, the B.C. Supreme Court decided Thursday.

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are charged with the first-degree murder of 60-year-old Martin Payne, whose body was found in July 2019, days after the two men were captured for their escape from nearby William Head prison.

Speaking Nov. 25, Justice Michael Tammen said the extensive media coverage and public discourse since then have convinced him that a jury made up of Greater Victoria residents would risk Busch and Armitage’s right to a fair trial.

“It is clear from the comments made to the media by mayors in the local communities that there was considerable fear and hostility among members of those communities,” Tammen said, pointing to coverage that questioned Busch and Armitage’s placement in a minimum-security prison.

READ ALSO: Metchosin mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

READ ALSO: ‘Goodness prevails’: Neighbours reflect following suspicious death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

At the time of their escape, Busch, 42, was serving a sentence for second-degree murder and assault and had previously served time for aggravated sexual assault and escaping custody. Armitage, then 30, was serving a 13-year and 10-month sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences. In February 2018, he had been assessed as a medium security or moderate risk, but two months later was transferred to William Head’s minimum-security facility.

On the evening of July 7, 2019, Busch and Armitage escaped the ocean-front prison by walking along the shoreline during low tide. West Shore RCMP launched a manhunt for the men, but it wasn’t until two days later when Busch and Armitage commented on an off-duty Mountie’s dog in Esquimalt that they were found.

On July 12, West Shore RCMP attended a home in the 1000-block of Brookview Drive in Metchosin to check on the well-being of Payne after he failed to show up for work. Three days earlier, on July 9, Oak Bay police had found his red Ford pickup truck on Woodburn Avenue.

Officers found Payne’s body inside his home and deemed the death suspicious. In June 2020, Busch and Armitage were charged with first-degree murder.

Speaking Thursday morning, Tammen said he had no hesitation granting the application to move the trial to Vancouver, where he said he is sure a wider jury selection pool with less knowledge of the case is more likely to render an impartial verdict.

The trial date has not yet been set.

READ ALSO: William Head prison escapees charged in homicide of Metchosin man

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Supreme CourtMetchosinmurder