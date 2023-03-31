B.C. man shot twice by RCMP while driving stolen skid steer critical but stable: father

Davin Cochrane is in critical but stable condition and in a medically induced coma at a Victoria hospital, according to his father, Michael Cochrane.

Davin was shot twice in the head by a North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer during a bizarre incident involving a skid steer he allegedly stole and drove recklessly around a North Cowichan neighbourhood Tuesday, March 28.

The elder Cochrane drove through the night from Grand Prairie, Alta. to be by his 31-year-old son’s side.

On a Facebook update on Wednesday morning, Michael said Davin had “has sustained massive trauma to his left rear quarter section of his brain,” and had surgery that morning, and was in an induced coma.

“He will, god willing, be kept in this state for a couple days or weeks until they feel he [be] can awoken…so please if I may ask for prayers of strength and thoughts of love and healing.”

On Thursday morning Michael Cochrane’s Facebook update said there was “no change for better or worse” in his son’s condition, noting that “his brain is fully relaxed and all his organs are functioning well.”

Friday Cochrane noted the hospital has stopped allowing visitors.

He “had bit [of a] rough night [and] the amazing medical staff are addressing his needs,” Cochrane wrote on his Facebook update, adding that hospital staff was focused on giving his son their undivided attention.

Meanwhile, a fundraising effort has been set up by friends of the family to help Michael Cochrane pay for the expenses he’s incurred in his sudden trip west.

“We are creating this fundraiser with hurting aching hearts to help Michael Cochrane with the cost of fuel, hotel stay, food, rent and whatever may arise for costs, including costs associated with Davin’s 10-week-old daughter and fiancée in this time of need,” said Kiya Ball and Tiffany Kovacs on the fundraising page.

The GoFundMe page said Davin had been at Cowichan District Hospital awaiting surgery on a fractured knee when he opted to self-discharge.

“Davin has a history of mental illness and a past of substance abuse but had been clean and doing very well for the past three years,” wrote Ball on the page. “Davin was given ketamine even though the hospital knew of his issues in the past and should have kept a very close eye on Davin while he was awaiting surgery to make sure he didn’t go anywhere.”

Sarah Brown, Davin’s fiancé, had previously said she’d never been alerted to the fact he was in the hospital and perhaps things would have gone differently if she’d been at his side there.

The IIO is investigating, as it investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

