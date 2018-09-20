Family invites community to gather by Hwy 16 to honour Jessica Patrick

Smithers teen Jessica Patrick, also known as Jessica Balczer, was reported missing on Sept. 3.

Family and friends of a young northwestern British Columbia mother are calling on people to gather along Highway 16 Thursday afternoon as a tribute to the 18-year-old.

Jessica Patrick, also known as Jessica Balczer, was reported missing on Sept. 3, three days after she was last seen at a Smithers motel.

RCMP announced Sunday that human remains had been found near the Bulkley Valley community.

They did not identify the victim, but Patrick’s relatives responded by holding a vigil attended by about 200 people on Sunday night.

They have also called for a gathering on Highway 16 to honour the Lake Babine First Nation member.

The remains were taken to Prince George to determine the cause of death and were scheduled to be returned to Smithers sometime early Thursday afternoon. No information on the cause has been release as of Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
BC Children’s warns of possible PayPal fraud

Just Posted

Family invites community to gather by Hwy 16 to honour Jessica Patrick

Smithers teen Jessica Patrick, also known as Jessica Balczer, was reported missing on Sept. 3.

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams faces breach of probation charge in Quesnel

Adams is scheduled to consult counsel in Quesnel Oct. 9, after breaching ban from owning animals

Challenge vs LNG ‘vexatious’ claim

Dredging started for Kitimat dock expansion as Smithers resident fights Coastal GasLink in court.

Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

Spirit North funding annoucement now expected any day

Indigenous Services Canada annouces new timeline for funding annoucement

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

BC Children’s warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Canada’s goal is to play in a medal game at World Cup in Spain

The 2014 women’s world basketball championships were a coming out party for Canada.

Most Read