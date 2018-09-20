Family invites community to gather by Hwy 16 to honour Jessica Patrick

Smithers teen Jessica Patrick, also known as Jessica Balczer, was reported missing on Sept. 3.

Family and friends of a young northwestern British Columbia mother are calling on people to gather along Highway 16 Thursday afternoon as a tribute to the 18-year-old.

Jessica Patrick, also known as Jessica Balczer, was reported missing on Sept. 3, three days after she was last seen at a Smithers motel.

RCMP announced Sunday that human remains had been found near the Bulkley Valley community.

They did not identify the victim, but Patrick’s relatives responded by holding a vigil attended by about 200 people on Sunday night.

They have also called for a gathering on Highway 16 to honour the Lake Babine First Nation member.

The remains were taken to Prince George to determine the cause of death and were scheduled to be returned to Smithers sometime early Thursday afternoon. No information on the cause has been release as of Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

