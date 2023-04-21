Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Family says First Nation man brain-dead after altercation with Saskatchewan police

Family of Boden Umpherville allege officers used excessive force during a police stop

The family of a First Nations man in Saskatchewan say he’s on life support with no brain activity after an altercation earlier this month with Prince Albert police.

The family of Boden Umpherville, who is 40, allege officers used excessive force during a police stop in the city north of Saskatoon on April 1.

Umpherville’s brother, Darry Umpherville, says nobody deserves to go what his family has gone through and he is disgusted by the actions of the officers.

Videos shared on social media show multiple officers around a vehicle yelling “taser” and later struggling with a person in the driver’s seat.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into serious incidents involving police, is investigating.

Prince Albert police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verna Umpherville says her son had a big heart, loved children and was changing his life for the better.

READ MORE: Indigenous, Black people overrepresented in interactions with 5 B.C. police forces: report

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. expands green expansion initiative to Prince Rupert port
Next story
Viruses and volcanoes: Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns against all odds

Just Posted

Flautists, at the Pacific Northwest Music Festival, on April 20, 2023, at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Staff photo)
Viruses and volcanoes: Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns against all odds

Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the port for a green expansion announcement with the provincial government. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
B.C. expands green expansion initiative to Prince Rupert port

The Smithers Golf and Country Club will open for the season April 21 with greens in great shape for a change due to the successful use of new tarps over the winter. (Marisca Bakker photo)
The Smithers Golf and Country Club opens April 21

Burns Lake court house
Two Burns Lake residents face the court

Pop-up banner image