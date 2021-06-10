Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

A North Delta family is grieving after their seven-month-old dog, Odis, was mauled to death at a Surrey park.

Manj, who said he didn’t want his last name used, said his wife, Susan, was with their dog at Kennedy Park, located at 12171 90th Ave., on Monday (June 7) around 11:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

He said she was walking Odis when another woman with “two large dogs” came walking down the same trail from the opposite direction.

“Just before you get to the top there’s a large bush on the right-hand side, and her dogs ended up breaking free from her leash that she had them on and she fell down, and that’s when they attacked our dog,” Manj told the Now-Leader.

“When that was going on, my wife was beside herself. The other lady was trying to get our dog away from them and she was screaming something to the effect of, ‘That’s why I can’t bring you guys here,’ something or whatever my wife recalls them saying.”

Manj said the woman got her dogs back, walked down the pathway toward his wife and then continued onto 90th Avenue, heading eastbound.

“Odis never had a chance. He basically died when those dogs attacked him, like there was no chance he could have been saved. His injuries were just far, far (too) severe.” The family got Odis earlier this year.

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after a seven-month-old dog was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). Manj provided this photo of the suspect dogs his wife took after the attack. (Submitted photo)

A few other park users heard the commotion, Manj said, and one came over to call 911 while another followed the woman with the dogs into a residential neighbourhood “not too far away from the Kennedy dog park.”

Surrey RCMP and the city’s bylaw department attended. Surrey RCMP said the investigation has been turned over to animal control.

An emailed statement from the city says it’s an “open investigation,” but there is “no additional information to provide at this time.”

Asked what he hopes will be done, Manj said he just worries this kind of incident could happen again.

“We had to lose our dog. But what happens if it’s a child next time? I don’t think these are the types of dogs that are able to be controlled by the owner. I don’t know if there’s any chance of rehabilitation.”

“I’m not saying that to be spiteful or vengeful. Just based on our experience, I think the best thing is for them to be apprehended and maybe put down. Maybe that’s what’s going to keep everybody safe. Nothing’s going to bring closure to our family.”

But he said he’s grateful to the people who came to help Susan.

“If this happens again, we hope someone else finds the courage to be brave enough to help somebody when they need it most.”



