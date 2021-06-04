ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)

Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia has created a new position aimed at ensuring the Crown-run auto insurer makes fair and transparent decisions related to its newly launched enhanced care plan.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says regulations setting out the role of the fairness officer were approved Wednesday and the new position is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

The ministry says in addition to ensuring that its decisions, actions and practices are equitable, the fairness officer will help strengthen public trust in ICBC.

The office will review and make recommendations to resolve customer complaints about the public insurer’s decisions and may also make broader recommendations to improve the decision-making process.

The newly created office must report annually to ICBC, the corporation must add its response to any recommendations from the fairness officer, and the report must then be released publicly by the minister responsible.

The government has estimated its enhanced care coverage plan, often known as no-fault insurance, will save the province about $1.5 billion in the first year by removing lawyers and legal proceedings in most cases and capping payments for minor injuries caused by a crash.

—The Canadian Press

ICBC

Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance
New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

