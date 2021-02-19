Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says Facebook won’t intimidate Canada out of pushing online giants to pay Canadian media companies for content.

The company has blocked users in Australia from posting or seeing links to local or international news websites in protest of the Australian government’s plans to make social-media companies negotiate payments to publishers there.

Guilbeault calls Facebook’s move “highly irresponsible,” since it has restricted Australians’ access to important information such as crisis hotlines and news about forest fires.

But he says he’s carrying on with plans for a federal bill on compensation for news links, to be introduced this spring.

Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers, which Guilbeault says could be scrapped at any time if Google changes its mind.

Facebook says links users posted last year led to 5.1 billion visits to Australian publishers’ sites, traffic worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

facebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Head of new Indigenous committee aims for systemic change at Canada Energy Regulator

Just Posted

The Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) reported nine cases between Feb. 7 and 13. (BC CDC graphic)
Local weekly COVID infections remain in single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) reported nine cases between Feb. 7 and 13

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 5 – 12

Smithers RCMP open 80 new files including 16 crimes against persons cases

Bell Mine’s open pit, which stores mine-impacted water that is treated before discharge to Babine Lake. (SkeenaWild photo/Lakes District News)
Two decommissioned mines could be harming the water and aquatic life at Babine Lake

Report finds contamination and poor monitoring of Bell and Granisle mines

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Chase’s Mick DeRoo-Ludwig staged a one-man hockey game on the narrow and not entirely frozen Chase Creek to encourage others whose games and seasons were cancelled. (Mick DeRoo-Ludwig/Facebook)
Video: Shuswap man skates on, plunges into creek to encourage fellow hockey nuts

Mick DeRoo-Ludwig turned Chase Creek into his own private rink on Feb. 14.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Facebook advertisement for a ‘one-bedroom’ igloo garnered plenty of comments and messages. (Facebook)
Facebook post advertises ‘one-bedroom’ Victoria igloo for $1,170 per month

Satirical post makes light of region’s tough rental market

Tribal Chief Tyrone McNeil, a Sto:lo member in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, is the chairman of a new Indigenous advisory committee at the Canada Energy Regulator. (Submitted to The Canadian Press)
Head of new Indigenous committee aims for systemic change at Canada Energy Regulator

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government replaced the National Energy Board with the new regulator in 2019

An old Highway Thru Hell heavy wrecker tow truck helps to shift an 850-tonne Canadian Coast Guard ship into launching position at the Point Hope Maritime Shipyard Thursday afternoon. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: Old Highway Thru Hell tow truck helps move 850-tonne ship at B.C. shipyard

Peninsula Towing purchased HR126 or “Pug” two weeks ago

A new reports finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
New report finds COVID-19 pandemic cut B.C.’s hospitality jobs in half

Some 14,000 businesses closed during height of pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan talks about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia’s premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Premier John Horgan said there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes

Most Read