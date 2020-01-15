Extreme cold warning still in effect, warming on weekend

Overnight Smithers will once again see temperatures into the minus-30s and wind chill of -41

It’s going to get colder before it gets warmer.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Bitterly cold arctic air will continue to remain entrenched over the area today and tonight, reports Environment Canada.

Occasional winds up to 15 km/h will give wind chill values down to minus 40.

It is currently -30 in Smithers, but feels like -41 with the wind. Burns Lake has it even worse at -36 and -46 wind chill.

The extreme cold is also causing problems for people heating with propane. Since yesterday, both Canadian Tire and the PetroCan have been unable to fill tanks. The only place in the valley serving propane is Racetrac Gas in Telkwa.

There is also a shortage of wood pellets in the valley.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is reporting record-setting peak demand for electricity in the province as the arctic air is impacting most of the B.C.

Overnight it is expected to dip to -33 in Smithers before a slight warming trend will bring lows back down into the mid to high 20s below zero for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend forecasters predict temperatures in the minus-teens.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” says Environment Canada.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.”



