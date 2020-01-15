Extreme cold warning still in effect, warming on weekend

Overnight Smithers will once again see temperatures into the minus-30s and wind chill of -41

It’s going to get colder before it gets warmer.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Bitterly cold arctic air will continue to remain entrenched over the area today and tonight, reports Environment Canada.

Occasional winds up to 15 km/h will give wind chill values down to minus 40.

READ MORE: School bus runs cancelled in Hazelton and Kitwanga areas due to extreme cold, wind

It is currently -30 in Smithers, but feels like -41 with the wind. Burns Lake has it even worse at -36 and -46 wind chill.

The extreme cold is also causing problems for people heating with propane. Since yesterday, both Canadian Tire and the PetroCan have been unable to fill tanks. The only place in the valley serving propane is Racetrac Gas in Telkwa.

There is also a shortage of wood pellets in the valley.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is reporting record-setting peak demand for electricity in the province as the arctic air is impacting most of the B.C.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

Overnight it is expected to dip to -33 in Smithers before a slight warming trend will bring lows back down into the mid to high 20s below zero for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend forecasters predict temperatures in the minus-teens.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” says Environment Canada.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hereditary chiefs call for UN intervention in CGL dispute
Next story
Miscommunication led to three people turned away at pipeline checkpoint: RCMP

Just Posted

Miscommunication led to three people turned away at pipeline checkpoint: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Hereditary chiefs call for UN intervention in CGL dispute

Hereditary chiefs have asked the UN to monitor RCMP, government and CGL actions on their territory

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

School bus runs cancelled in Hazelton and Kitwanga areas due to extreme cold, wind

Freezing temperatures a safety concern for waiting students

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

Northwest B.C. man gets 18 months for sexual touching and possession of child porn

Bradley Scott Sears appeared before court in Terrace after pleading guilty

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Most Read