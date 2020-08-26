Expect traffic delays between Telkwa and Smithers airport

Paving work underway with single lane alternating traffic

Paving operations on 23.1 kilometres of Hwy 16 from six kilometres west of Smithers to Telkwa is ongoing.

Drive BC advises travellers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily as stretches of road are taken down to single lane alternating traffic.

The active zone is currently just on the outskirts of Smithers with the westbound lane closed headed toward the airport.

The work is expected to take approximately one week

Tahltan Nation stands behind road closures to keep hunters and non-locals out

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one in Langley hospital


