Expect to see large plumes of smoke coming from Telkwa area in coming days: BC Wildfire service

The service will be helping to burn wood debris at the Chapman Gravel Pit

Larger piles of wood can be burned, if proper precautions are taken. Photo by Lachlan Labere BC Wildfire Service will oversee a controlled burn of wood debris at the Chapman Gravel Pit near Telkwa in the coming days. Photo by Lachlan Labere

Residents of Telkwa, Smithers and the surrounding area can expect to see large plumes of smoke coming from just west of Telkwa in the coming days.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) announced today it will be helping Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure with firefighting personnel to burn four piles of wood debris located at the Chapman Gravel Pit.

The pile burning is scheduled to start as early as tomorrow (March 3) depending on conditions, a press release stated.

“Smoke from this burn will be visible from the Town of Smithers and the surrounding area including Highway 16,” it said.

Determining factors for the exact timing of the burns include site, weather, venting and snow conditions.

“Pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate,” the release said. “Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires.”

Removal of the debris piles is intended to reduce a potential fuel source that could feed a wildfire if one were to occur in the area.

The service also asked area residents to report wildfires or open burning violations by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: bcwildfire.ca.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter