Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Ex-doctor from B.C.’s Interior to be sentenced in June for sex crimes involving child

Sentencing to take place over two days

A former doctor from B.C. convicted of sex crimes against a child will be finding out his fate in June.

The sentencing hearing for Dr. Albert De Villiers is set to take place over two half-days on June 12 and 13.

De Villiers was convicted on Feb. 7 of sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor from when he served as Medical Officer of Health in Alberta’s Northern Zone prior to moving to B.C. in 2020.

READ MORE: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

According to the Grande Prairie King’s Bench Court, Justice Shaina Leonard scheduled the hearing over two days to accept sentencing submissions on the first day and issue the sentence the next.

De Villiers faces a mandatory minimum of one year in prison for the conviction, with a maximum of 14 years.

The former doctor faces trial on separate charges on Aug. 22 in Grande Prairie.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in central B.C.
Next story
Canadian officials looking for correlation across of aerial objects in recent weeks

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s Reinelda Sankey weaves her way through Haisla defenders on her way to the net at the 63rd annual All Native Basketball Tournament on Feb. 13. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 4 (Feb. 14) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
Photojournalist, news organization file lawsuit against RCMP over 2021 arrest

Doctors of B.C. says there were 136 responses to the 2022 survey. (Black Press media file photo)
Northern doctors pan health authority

Pop-up banner image