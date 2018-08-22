Evacuation order issued for Smithers Landing

An Expanded Evacuation Order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to immediate danger to public safety due to a wildland interface fire.

The Expanded Evacuation Order is in effect for the area east of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road (FSR) along the shore of Babine Lake, north of TSAK 9 (not including TSAK 9), south of Smithers Landing and east of L3752.

If evacuees have accommodations with friends and family, register at the ESS reception centre at the Smithers Christian Reformed Church, located at 4035 Walnut Drive, 10am–4pm. If required, please contact 250-877-7105.

Due to limited availability for local accommodations, you may be required to travel to Terrace for lodging.

After hours in regard to Emergency Support Services (ESS), please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management B.C. at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Support Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, emotional support and family reunification.

If you are a farm business and require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

You must leave the area immediately.

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates, but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

For any inquiries, please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339, or visit their website at rdbn.bc.ca.