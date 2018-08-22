Evacuation order issued for Smithers Landing

An Expanded Evacuation Order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to immediate danger to public safety due to a wildland interface fire.

The Expanded Evacuation Order is in effect for the area east of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road (FSR) along the shore of Babine Lake, north of TSAK 9 (not including TSAK 9), south of Smithers Landing and east of L3752.

If evacuees have accommodations with friends and family, register at the ESS reception centre at the Smithers Christian Reformed Church, located at 4035 Walnut Drive, 10am–4pm. If required, please contact 250-877-7105.

Due to limited availability for local accommodations, you may be required to travel to Terrace for lodging.

After hours in regard to Emergency Support Services (ESS), please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management B.C. at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Support Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, emotional support and family reunification.

If you are a farm business and require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

You must leave the area immediately.

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates, but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

For any inquiries, please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339, or visit their website at rdbn.bc.ca.

Previous story
B.C. hiker survives 300-foot fall from cliff

Just Posted

Worker shortage bad for business

Local restauranteurs in Smithers have banded together to address a staffing issue in town.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Police patrol for looters in evacuated areas south of Burns Lake

RCMP have brought in extra officers for the task

Fire chases Burns Lake crews out of their own camp

Crews are having to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

A thousand words

Project by art gallery and museum on centennial of the Fall Fair in Smithers could use public help.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

The rare moment was captured by Jeremy Koreski and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell

B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

‘Frightening time for business,’ B.C. Liberal critic John Martin says

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives 300-foot fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Most Read