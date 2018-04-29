Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

An evacuation order has been issued for 46 house points in the Nazko Valley, about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel, due to a risk of immediate flooding.

The order follows a local state of emergency for Electoral Area I issued by the Cariboo Regional District.

Anyone within the evacuation order site must leave right immediately.

Police will be going door to door to ensure that everyone evacuates safely.

The evacuation route is south via Nazko Road to Quesnel. The province has confirmed the Nazko bridge is passable and open to single lane traffic.

All evacuees must register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the reception centre in the Quesnel Recreation Centre at 500 North Star Road once they arrive.

Previous story
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Just Posted

Smithers rally supports resource jobs and pipeline

About 45 gathered at Main St and Hwy 16 in support of resource jobs and Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Bulkley Valley Otters chew up pool with five firsts at Moose Meet

Five first places, 13 second places and seven thirds at the Prince George Dental Moose Meet.

Another TRU Smithers soccer star

Chantal Gammie joins fellow Smithers student Robin Price at Thompson Rivers University.

Public advised to prepare for flood risk

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako advises people to watch for updates and be prepared.

Bulkley forestry audit finds safety issues

Six bridges with structural safety issues were found after audit of the Bulkley Timber Supply Area.

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Most Read