Evacuation Alerts in Smithers, Quick rescinded

The Evacuation Alerts in Smithers have been rescinded in their entirety.

Previouslythe low-lying areas around the Bulkley River: Riverside Drive, Riverside Park Campground, and the Smithers Fall Fair Grounds as well as the Quick Station Area were under an Evacuation Alerts.

Officials warn thats although the alert is being rescinded at this time, a high risk of flooding remains as warm weather and precipitation levels continue to create the possibility of sudden increases in river flow. Residents of low-lying areas should be prepared in case of a significant rise in water levels over a very short time.

The Hazard Notice issued on June 2 by the Town of Smithers, Village of Telkwa, and Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako remains in effect. Staff continue to monitor the river, snowpack levels, and weather forecasts.

READ MORE: Cycle 16 breaks ground on Smithers to Telkwa multi-use trail

The RDBN says the public will be informed of significant changes.

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bulkley-Nechako Regional Districtflood watchSmithersTelkwa