John Brown Creek wildfire. (Diane Wilson photo)

Evacuation alert issued for the John Brown Creek Wildfire

The fire, now 350 hectares in size, is classified as out of control

A wildfire near Witset continues to burn since it started it on July 10.

The fire, now 350 hectares in size, is classified as out of control.

An evacuation alert has been implemented for Witset and some surrounding properties.

Helicopters will continue to bucket water onto the fire.

Operational plans are being established to get crews on the ground. There are currently four pieces of heavy equipment on the fire, as well as an equipment group supervisor and a response officer from the zone.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

READ MORE: Second wildfire discovered north of Harrison Hot Springs

VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

