This map shows the previously declared Evacuation Alert area, which has now been cancelled by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, reflecting the reduced wildfire threat to Glen Vowell and nearby areas. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)

Evacuation Alert issued for Glen Vowell lifted, as wildfire threat diminishes

Containment efforts have successfully diminished the wildfire threat

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has cancelled the Evacuation Alert previously issued for Sik-E-Dakh, also known as Glen Vowell, and parts of Kispiox Valley Rd. and Kitwanga Back Rd. The cancellation was announced following the recommendation from BC Wildfire Service, stating the wildfire no longer poses a threat to residents or property in the area.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, along with the Sik-E-Dakh (Glen Vowell Band) and the neighbouring Gitanmaax Band, had initially issued the alert in response to the potential danger from Wildfire # R41582. However, improved conditions and successful containment efforts have now diminished the immediate risk.

The alert had been intended to prepare residents for potential evacuation. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine had advised residents to prepare for the worst, warning that rapidly changing conditions could lead to short-notice evacuation orders.

As the threat recedes, residents who registered for the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s mass notification system are expected to receive updates about the cancellation and the improving conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service had informed the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and First Nations bands about the 30-hectare wildfire burning just two kilometres west of the Sik-E-Dakh (Glen Vowell) community, initially prompting the alert. The wildfire, suspected to have been caused by lightning, was first detected on July 11.

Emergency measures, including a hotline for displaced residents at (250) 641-2443 set up by Emergency Support Services, will remain active to provide assistance as needed.

Despite the cancellation of the Evacuation Alert, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine continues to urge residents to remain vigilant during the wildfire season, to stay informed about potential risks and to keep emergency plans updated.

