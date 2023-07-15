Evacuation Alert issued for Cedarvale and Woodcock area due to advancing wildfire

A wildfire is captured between Skeena Crossing and Cedarvale on July 13. This wildfire, suspected to be ignited by lightning, has led the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to issue an Evacuation Alert for residents in the Cedarvale and Woodcock area, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation. (Jerome Spence/Facebook) An Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, displayed on July 14, 2023, alerts residents of the Cedarvale and Woodcock area of a looming wildfire threat. Residents in the specified zone are urged to prepare for potential evacuation as the wildfire, believed to have been caused by lightning, continues to defy containment efforts. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for the Cedarvale and Woodcock area by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine due to an advancing wildfire, effective 5 p.m. on July 14.

Residents within the specified area, downhill of R41261, between the 8 and 23-kilometre markers on Cedarvale Rd., are being advised to prepare for a potential evacuation. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine acknowledges the fluid nature of the situation, noting that shifting conditions may constrain the notice period for a mandatory evacuation.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine strongly encourages residents to register for its mass notification system, which provides real-time updates on the escalating situation. As part of the recommended preparation measures, locals are advised to locate all family members and agree on a meeting spot outside the evacuation zone.

READ MORE: Evacuation Alert issued for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire

READ MORE: Drought, forecasted hot temperatures to raise wildfire risks in Terrace this summer

Residents are also urged to pack essential items, plan for the evacuation of dependents, pets and livestock and to secure transportation and accommodation arrangements. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is directing residents to monitor their website and local news outlets for further information.

An Emergency Support Services hotline has been set up at (250) 641-2443 to aid residents who may be displaced due to the imminent emergency.

The wildfire, which was first detected on July 11, has so far defied containment efforts by BC Wildfire Service. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

The community remains on high alert as the fire continues to spread uncontrolled. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, adhere to official guidelines and prepare for a potential evacuation order.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires