The Eagle Bluff fire, north of Oliver, is 225 hectares. Airtankers on site dropped retardant along the east flank to limit the potential for overnight growth on Monday. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

An evacuation alert is still in place for 206 properties north of Oliver as BC Wildfire continues to fight a 225 hectare fire at Eagle Bluff in the Gallagher Lake region.

The properties, on 42 parcels, include residential homes, RV parks, mobile home parks and recreational campsites. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has been working with BC Wildfire, Osoyoos Indian Band, RCMP, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue and Penticton SAR to ensure residents under evacuation alert have been notified.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for properties near Gallagher Lake wildfire

The cause of the fire, which was discovered on Sunday night, has not yet been determined. While 100 personnel arrived on Monday, along with two water tenders and air support (eight helicopters and air tankers), 20 BC Wildfire workers worked on the site overnight.

It is now considered an interface fire, which occurs when wildfires cross from forested areas into the community — with the potential to affect structures.

Air tankers ran a line of retardant along the east flank to limit the potential of overnight growth as resources were challenged by the steep and rocky terrain. Structure protection units and a specialist were on scene.

READ MORE: Raptors evacuated due to threatening South Okanagan wildfire

The situation is actively being assessed and should conditions deteriorate, evacuation orders may be issued for affected residents. The RDOS suggests those under evacuation alert should designate a meeting place for family outside of the evacuation area should they become separated, gather essential items (including medications, valuable papers, keepsakes etc.) for quick departure, prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children, moving pets and livestock to a safe area, arranging accommodations, monitor news sources for information.

READ MORE: Smoky skies bulletin for South Okanagan due to wildfires

The emergency operations centre can assist with residents needing transportation for an evacuation area by calling 250-490-4225. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required.

The parcels under evacuation alert are:

Brauns Road – 100, 129, 146,162

Sundial Road – 102

Gallagher Lake Road – 157, 165, 171, 174, 184, 189, 195, 196, 198

Enterprise Way – 176

James Way – 205, 215, 279

Manuels Canyon Road – 234, 241, 248, 251

Highway 97 – 3261, 3275, 3525, 3550, 8331, 8583, 8703, 8713, 8799, 8961, 8965, 8967, 8977, 8982, 8984, 9001, 9017, 9057 and 8465

McIntyre Creek Road – 410

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Just Posted

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Union of BC Indian Chiefs support Gitanyow in territorial dispute

Nisga’a Lisims Government issued a trespass notice to vacate Nass River site

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Courses are being offered at CMTN’s Terrace, Prince Rupert and Masset campuses starting in September

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Most Read