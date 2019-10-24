Angie Halas of Kamloops saw Thunberg at the Tourism Kamloops site and ran to greet her.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

  • Oct. 24, 2019 8:53 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Swedish teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg stopped in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon as she and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton.

The 16-year-old had been in Alberta, where she led a climate strike rally and met with northern Alberta First Nations. She is scheduled to lead a climate strike rally in Vancouver this Friday.

En route in the Tesla the family is using on their trips to various cities in North America — a Tesla Model 3 that actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger helped secure — Thunberg and her group stopped in Aberdeen.

There, they charged the Tesla at the Tourism Kamloops charging station and crossed Hillside Way to grab a bite to eat in the Aberdeen Mall food court.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Angie Halas of Kamloops saw Thunberg at the Tourism Kamloops site and ran to greet her.

“Best lunch break ever!” Halas said in a Facebook post accompanying a photo of her with the teenager who a few weeks ago addressed the United Nations in New York City.

“Whether you agree with her actions or not, Greta Thunberg’s rocking the boat and opening up the dialogue on climate change. Excited to meet her/see her using the Tesla chargers at Tourism Kamloops today!”

Other Kamloopsians reported seeing Thunberg and her family getting food in Aberdeen Mall.

Thunberg, the organizer of the Fridays for Future movement, will lead a rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by a march downtown.

Thunberg arrived in the U.S. in late August after crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a sailboat. She has since been travelling across North America, meeting with leaders and support local climate activism.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Thunberg joined a Sept. 27 climate strike — where people left school or work to participate in climate activism — in Montreal which, according to the city’s mayor, drew 500,000 people. That same day, a Thunberg-inspired climate strike led by the Sustainabiliteens brought about 100,000 people to the streets of Vancouver, police said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets
Next story
B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Just Posted

Skeena salmon take centre stage at Smithers Art Gallery’s latest exhibit

The Skeena Salmon Art Show recognizes the impact salmon have within local culture

Bulkley Valley artisan tea business advances to finals of RDBN contest

Crystal Nelligan is the owner of Stir Artisan Tisane, which makes locally-sourced herbal tea blends

Prince Rupert port expansion could bring more flammable gases through Bulkley Valley

The port authority has seen an increasing amount of hydrocarbon gases over recent years

Smithers Council asks ICBC to come north and answer questions

ICBC said they are open to sending people to the area to answer public questions on insurance rates

Council denies two requests for signage variation by Home Hardware

Staff asked the owner about five signs which go against local bylaws when it first opened in June

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Most Read