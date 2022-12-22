Matt Herzog, director of Emergency Support Services (ESS) for the Town of Smithers checks out the vandalism done at the fire department's training area. (Contributed photo)

Emergency Support Services seeks $60K in equipment funding

Smithers and Telkwa both support grant application of Bulkley Valley ESS

Smithers and Telkwa are once again joining forces to submit a joint grant application for some funding.

Smithers Town council agreed to the idea while also agreeing to manage grant funding and purchasing on behalf of the Village and the Town at their Dec. 13 meeting.

The grant application is to the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund Emergency Support Services for a total of $60,000.

The two municipalities have successfully applied for the UBCM ESS grants in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and 2022. These grants have allowed the Bulkley Emergency Support Services team to modernize and increase response capacity.

Director Bulkley ESS Matt Herzog said this past funding has been instrumental in developing the Bulkley Emergency Support Services Team and its response model and equipment. He added this model has made the organization a province-wide recognized team.

If this new grant application is successful, the Bulkley ESS team will purchase a transportation trailer to move equipment, heating and cooling equipment, volunteer recruitment and retention tools, uniforms and personal protective equipment, and training equipment.

Herzog said this equipment will bolster the team’s ability to respond quickly and safely to local, regional, and provincial emergencies and disasters.

 

Home preparedness discussion by Director of Emergency Support Services and Deputy Fire Chief of Smithers, Matt Herzog. (Deb Meissner photo)

