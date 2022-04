Firefighters spray a stack on the roof of Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) Firefighters gather in front of Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) A Smithers firefighter raises the ladder at Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) Firefighters survey the outside of the Northline Collision building in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) Firefighters confer inside the back door at Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) Smithers Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a fire at Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) Firefighters stage their equipment at Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo) Smithers Fire Rescue on scene at Northline Collision in Smithers April 19. (Thom Barker photo)

Smithers Fire Rescue responded this morning (April 19) to what appears to have been a small fire at Northline Collision.

There are currently no details available on what occurred.



editor@interior-news.com

