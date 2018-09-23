Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

  Sep. 23, 2018
A small acid leak was reported by a contractor carrying sulphuric acid in a community east of Trail on Saturday.

According to a statement from International Raw Materials Ltd., a small sulphuric acid drip was noticed on a Trimac Transportation Ltd truck and trailer following unloading of the product and transfer from truck to rail at the Quirk Siding Reload Centre in Waneta at approximately 5 p.m.

Trimac carries sulphuric acid between Teck Trail Operations and the reload station.

Police, firefighters and Teck and IRM emergency crews responded.

They found less than one cup of spilled acid at the transfer station and three dime sized drips found on an adjacent road.

IRM said all of the spills were neutralizd and cleaned up, and emergency crews tested the truck route for any more acid.

All tests resulted in negative findings for sulphuric acid for the entirety of the route along Highway 22 and Highway 3B.

The release said that Trimac is investigating and that all sulphuric acid shipments via road have been temporarily suspended.

