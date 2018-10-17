Election Smithers: Taylor Bachrach

Bio
My family and I moved to Smithers 13 years ago, drawn to its character, friendly people and outdoor opportunities. We wanted our kids to have a rural upbringing in northern BC similar to the one I had.
I entered public office in 2008 as a Telka councillor and was elected Mayor of Smithers in 2011. I’ve worked hard to be an accessible, authentic, enthusiastic leader for our town, and I’m honoured to be running for a third term.
I also own and run a small design and website business. Michelle and I have two daughters, Ella (13) and Maddie (11). We enjoy skiing, canoeing and getting around by bike.
I hold an honours science degree in geography from the University of Victoria and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Simon Fraser University. I’m an alumnus of the 2015 Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference.
Top priorities on council
My vision for Smithers is to build on our strength as a desirable place to live. In the coming term, I’m motivated to work on strengthening our downtown, including business incentives, landscape revitalization and a new library/gallery. I also want to focus on promoting our airport to additional airlines and delivering better landing technology. Longer term, it is essential for us to fully embrace asset management for our infrastructure. We’ve made solid progress on this, including the recent paved roads study, and we have more work to do to get to a position where we are putting aside enough each year to maintain our assets.