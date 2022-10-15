Election Day in the Village of Telkwa: What you need to know

It’s election day in Telkwa: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Village of Telkwa, 2022 municipal election gets underway.

The Village of Telkwa Council is made up of one (1) Mayor and four (4) Councillors, who are elected for a four-year term.

Two candidates are running for Mayor: Leroy Dekens and Derek Meerdink.

All four Councillors win by acclamation this year:

Incumbent Councillor, Annette Morgan

Councillor Lee Ewald

Councillor Cathy Frenette

Councillor Simon Schat

School District 54 – Zone 3, which covers Telkwa/Quick, Trustee Kristina Graham will be acclaimed

Polls are open in Telkwa from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Telkwa Community Hall

1390 Birch Street

Who you can vote for:

-Four candidates vie for three school trustee positions

Voter Eligibility:

Only Village of Telkwa residents and non-resident property owners are eligible to vote in the Village of Telkwa municipal election.

You are eligible to vote as a resident elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are a resident of the municipality or electoral area on the day you register to vote.

You are eligible to vote as a non-resident property elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are the registered owner of real property in the jurisdiction where you intend to vote for at least 30 days immediately before you register to vote.

What to Bring:

You do not need identification to vote if your name is on the list of registered electors. If you are not on the registered electors list, you must present two pieces of identification, one of which displays your signature. For the purposes of voting a combined B.C. Driver’s Licence and B.C. Services card is considered one piece of identification.

If you are unsure whether you are on the list, having identification is recommended.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots

