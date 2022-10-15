Election Day in Hazelton: What you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Village of Hazelton, 2022 municipal election gets underway.

The Village of Hazelton Council is made up of one (1) Mayor and four (4) Councillors, who are elected for a four-year term.

Two candidates are running for Mayor: Julie R Maitland and Charlotte L Linford

All four Councillors win by acclamation this year:

Christine M Anonuevo and incumbents Wendy C Blackstock, Buddy G Smith, and Jody F Tetreau.

Polls are open in the Village of Hazelton from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Riverboat Building

4265 Government Street

Voter Eligibility:

Only Village of Hazelton residents and non-resident property owners are eligible to vote in the Village of Hazelton municipal election.

You are eligible to vote as a resident elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are a resident of the municipality or electoral area on the day you register to vote.

You are eligible to vote as a non-resident property elector if you are 18 years of age or older on general voting day; are a Canadian citizen; have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before you register to vote; and are the registered owner of real property in the jurisdiction where you intend to vote for at least 30 days immediately before you register to vote.

What to Bring:

You do not need identification to vote if your name is on the list of registered electors. If you are not on the registered electors list, you must present two pieces of identification, one of which displays your signature. For the purposes of voting a combined B.C. Driver’s Licence and B.C. Services card is considered one piece of identification.

If you are unsure whether you are on the list, having identification is recommended.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots

Check out our Website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

BC Election 2022