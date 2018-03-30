Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Coast Guard and Air Force searched all night but didn’t find anything

An elderly man is missing after travelling on a B.C. Ferry last night.

A vehicle had been left on the car deck of a Thursday evening sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and ferry staff were unable to locate the owner on board, once the ship docked at Tsawwassen.

Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC), Captain Stu Irvine, said they conducted a search in the water alongside the Coast Guard and Air Force. He said they used two planes in the search, a helicopter and a Buffalo search plane from 442 squadron in Comox, but did not find anything as of Friday morning.

The case has now been turned over to the Delta Police Force.

There have been instances in the past where passengers walk off the ferry and forget they drove on with a vehicle, Irvine said. Police will be investigating this further.

