A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Eight years on, inquest into police-linked death of Myles Gray to begin in Burnaby

Gray died in 2015 following the clash with seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest

A coroner’s inquest is set to begin in Burnaby, B.C., today that will probe the 2015 death of a man severely beaten by a group of Vancouver Police officers.

Myles Gray died on Aug. 13, 2015 following the clash with seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest and left him with a broken eye socket, a partially dislocated jaw and numerous other injuries.

British Columbia’s Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eye witnesses to the 33-year-old’s death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

The B.C. Coroners Service says inquests are mandatory in cases where people die while being detained or in custody of peace officers.

The inquest’s public witness list indicates presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear testimony from 41 people over 10 days, including the officers directly involved in the beating.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the jury can’t make findings of “legal responsibility,” but can only make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

