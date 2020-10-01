Ecosocialist Party pulls all candidates from the provincial election

Greens and Conservatives yet to announce in Stikine

The Ecosocialist party is pulling all of its candidates from the provincial election Ashwini Manohar Executive Director for the party, said. Edward Quinlan was nominated as the Stikine riding candidate on Sept. 25. (Ecosocialist Party photo)

All candidates from the new BC Ecosocialists have been pulled from running for the party in the upcoming provincial election, Executive Director Ashwini Manohar told Black Press on Oct. 1.

Edward Quinlan, the party’s regional director for the Skeena and Bulkley Valley regions, had been announced as the party’s choice for the Stikine riding.

“We have pulled all of our candidates. They will be running as either independents or candidates for other parties,” Manohar said.

While Manohar wouldn’t elaborate on reasons why the party was rescinding all candidates, she did say a public statement was in the process of being written and may possibly be released on Oct. 2.

That brings the number of confirmed candidates in Stikine down to five with Nathan Cullen for the NDP, Gordon the Liberals, Rod Taylor for the Christian Heritage Party and Darcy Repen for the Rural BC Party.

The Greens and Conservatives have said they are working on Stikine candidates, but have yet to announce.

Candidates wishing to run in the provincial election on Oct. 24, have until Oct. 2 to file their nomination paperwork.

More to come.



