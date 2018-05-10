Ebenezer Flats told to be ready for evacuation

The Ebenezer Flats area is under an evacuation alert from the Regional District.

Area under an evacuation alert as of May 10.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has put the Ebenezer Flats area under an evacuation alert as of Thursday evening.

The following is from the RDBN:

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

Geographic area: All properties accessed through the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Columbia Street, Smithers, BC in Electoral Area ‘A’ as shown on the attached map.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHILE THIS ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Be prepared for the evacuation order by:

 Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website, www.rdbn.bc.ca for information.

 Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet at the designated Reception Centre outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called.

 Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

 Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened.

 Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

 Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

 Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

 Residents are reminded that flood waters may contaminate shallow wells and other water sources. If your well has been flooded, assume the water in your home has been contaminated. If water is contaminated, bottled water is the best choice for drinking water. For more information on water safety please visit the “Water Safety” link on the Regional District website at www.rdbn.bc.ca

 If you use a septic field and it has been flooded, please be sure the floodwater has drained well below the level of the distribution trenches before you begin using it.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.