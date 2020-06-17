Early morning fire shuts down Smithers-Telkwa dump

Telkwa fire chief does not know how long the building will have to be shuttered

The Smithers-Telkwa Waste Transfer Station is temporarily closed following an early morning fire June 17.

Telkwa fire chief Laurence Turney said his crew responded to a call at around 4 a.m. and discovered the trailer the station uses for processing trash inside the building was ablaze.

Firefighters battled the flames for approximately two-and-half hours with some water supply support from Smithers Fire Rescue.

Turney said fire damage was restricted to the trailer, but the building sustained heat and smoke damage. Telkwa Fire Rescue recommended the station be closed until the damage can be assessed. Turney said until that assessment is done, they won’t know how long the building will have to be closed.

It is also unknown at this time whether the trailer is damaged beyond repair. Turney said they will be removing it from the building this afternoon to determine the extent of the damage.

Smithers CAO Alan Harris said the Town has canceled garbage pickup for today with the intention of collecting it during the next cycle. He is waiting to hear back from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako this afternoon, which will advise the Town on moving forward.

Officials from Telkwa were not immediately available for comment on how a closure might affect garbage collection there.

More to come.



