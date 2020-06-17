A dancer from the 2019 National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. This year’s celebration is going online. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Dze L Kant prepares Youtube celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day

The video will be available June 19 and include drumming, dancing, moose-calling and bannock-making

It won’t be the traditional gathering people have become familiar with, but it will still include the traditional elements.

The Dze L Kant Friendship Society has been hard at work preparing a virtual version of the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, which will be available on Youtube (info@dzelkant.com for more information) June 19.

“It’s just to remind people who are at home that we still have a lot to celebrate and a lot to honour and we wanted to make sure people knew we were thinking of them just as much and that Indigenous Peoples Day is something to celebrate together and we can still do that,” said Annette Morgan, Dze L Kant executive director.

A video is being put together this week that will include messages from Wet’suwet’en leadership, as well as Fort Babine Nation and Métis Nation and drumming and dancing performances.

VIEW: Photos from the 2019 National Indigenous Peoples Day

They have also kept on the popular moose calling and bannock making competitions.

People were asked to email in their moose calling videos to Camus Photography and drop off their bannock entries at the friendship centre main office by June 15. Winners will be announced on the society’s Facebook page June 19.

Morgan said the whole thing came together very quickly as they were waiting to hear about funding and, of course, had to work with health authorities to make sure they were following all the proper protocols.

“We’re really thankful to be able to continue to get our message out there,” she said. “We’re thankful for those who were able to turn around on a short notice. We know that this is challenging times and it’s not always easy to come out and volunteer so we’re just very happy for those who were able to.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brewery adapting to changing times

Just Posted

Van Driel named BC School Sports Coach of the Year

BV Christian School coach says highlight of career is still the 2017-2018 Outstanding School Award

Down the Bulkley on a homemade catamaran built for two

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

VIDEO: More than 150 people gather for Indigenous and Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Smithers

Peaceful rally started at Bovill Square and protesters marched down Main Street

Smithers leads the North in Support Local BC gift card sales

The gift card promotion was started to help businesses with cash flow through COVID-19

Telkwa named site for power-boosting capacitor for Kitimat LNG power supply

BC Hydro releases plan to beef up power carrying capacity of line from Prince George to the coast

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

Most Read