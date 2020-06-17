Dze L Kant prepares Youtube celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day

The video will be available June 19 and include drumming, dancing, moose-calling and bannock-making

It won’t be the traditional gathering people have become familiar with, but it will still include the traditional elements.

The Dze L Kant Friendship Society has been hard at work preparing a virtual version of the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, which will be available on Youtube (info@dzelkant.com for more information) June 19.

“It’s just to remind people who are at home that we still have a lot to celebrate and a lot to honour and we wanted to make sure people knew we were thinking of them just as much and that Indigenous Peoples Day is something to celebrate together and we can still do that,” said Annette Morgan, Dze L Kant executive director.

A video is being put together this week that will include messages from Wet’suwet’en leadership, as well as Fort Babine Nation and Métis Nation and drumming and dancing performances.

They have also kept on the popular moose calling and bannock making competitions.

People were asked to email in their moose calling videos to Camus Photography and drop off their bannock entries at the friendship centre main office by June 15. Winners will be announced on the society’s Facebook page June 19.

Morgan said the whole thing came together very quickly as they were waiting to hear about funding and, of course, had to work with health authorities to make sure they were following all the proper protocols.

“We’re really thankful to be able to continue to get our message out there,” she said. “We’re thankful for those who were able to turn around on a short notice. We know that this is challenging times and it’s not always easy to come out and volunteer so we’re just very happy for those who were able to.



