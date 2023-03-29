Much of northwestern is under an Environment Canada-issued dust advisory. The weather agency says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dust advisory issued for northwestern B.C.

People with certain health conditions should avoid outdoor exercise, Environment Canada warns

Dusty conditions have settled once again on much of northwestern B.C. and Environment Canada is warning that people with certain health concerns should play it safe.

The federal weather agency issued multiple air quality advisory for the regions around Smithers, Burns Lake, Prince George and Vanderhoof between Monday and Wednesday morning (March 29), saying high concentrations of dust are filling the air.

Environment Canada says conditions tend to be at their worst around busy roads and industrial operations, and that they’re unlikely to get better until there is rain, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

While the advisories remain in effect, people with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, diabetes or COVID-19 are at some risk of having their symptoms exacerbated. Pregnant people, infants and older adults are also considered at a higher risk.

Environment Canada says those people should reduce strenuous activity outside and stay indoors if they want to reduce exposure.

B.C.’s air quality health index rates all the areas under the advisory as low risk as of midday Wednesday.

