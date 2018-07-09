Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.

Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.

Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.

The trailer and boat were towed away.

Pallets are not a good way to balance a boat on a trailer held together with duct tape pic.twitter.com/wMnXmjQnTu — Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) July 8, 2018

Balanced on pallets, straps held together with duct tape, no brakes, homemade third axle. Just a few of the many things wrong here How not to tow your boat this summer $2071 in tickets and vehicles towed Big thank you to officer's Dhillon/Mah for the help #CVSE @RoadSafetyBC pic.twitter.com/w61VmFpps9 — Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) July 8, 2018

Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.