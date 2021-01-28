Paramedics here responded to twice as many overdose calls in 2020 as they did in 2019. The above is a staged photo showing the kind of work paramedics perform in the field. (Photo courtesy BC Emergency Health Services)

Paramedics here responded to twice as many overdose calls in 2020 as they did in 2019. The above is a staged photo showing the kind of work paramedics perform in the field. (Photo courtesy BC Emergency Health Services)

Drug overdose calls climb in Houston

Increase among the highest in the province

The provincial ambulance service in Smithers responded to almost 70 per cent more overdose calls in 2020 compared to 2019.

A report released this week by BC Emergency Health Services indicated there were 52 calls for service last year. There were 31 the in 2019, which was on par with the average for the four years since the overdose crisis was declared in 2016.

Smithers saw 30 cases in 2016, 24 in 2017 and 41 in 2018.

While calls were up dramatically across the province in 2020, several communities, including nearby Terrace and Houston, were particularly hard hit.

By percentage increase in overdose calls, Houston ranked fifth in the province at a 100 per cent increase with 22 calls compared to 11 the year before.

That ranked behind Terrace where the number of calls increased from 98 to 208 for 112 per cent jump

Fort Nelson experienced the greatest increase at 233 per cent. Keremeos at 167 per cent and Sechelt at 112 per cent rounded out the top three.

Patient outcomes aren’t tracked following a response of an overdose but most are taken to a health care facility, said Shannon Miller from BCEHS which is responsible for the provincial ambulance service.

“We do know BCEHS paramedics and medical emergency call takers have saved the lives of many overdose patients. When BCEHS paramedics respond to a potential overdose patient, the patient has a 95 per cent chance of survival,” she said.

Province-wide, there were 27,067 overdose calls in 2020, a 12 per cent increase over 2019’s call volume of 24,166.

The bulk of calls were in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island, but the number of calls in those areas has remained relatively consistent in recent years. Calls in Vancouver actually decreased 5 per cent in 2020.

As the number of calls increases, overdoses are also becoming more complex and difficult to treat, according to a BCEHS statement, because drug toxicity is increasing.

“With the current drug toxicity, overdoses require multiple doses of Naloxone and the patient often has breathing and neurological complications,” the statement said.

Northern Health recently issued a warning about contaminated illicit benzodiazepines circulating in northern B.C.

Benzodiazepines (such as Xanax and Ativan) are a class of medications that slow down activity in the human brain and they are typically prescribed by doctors as an anti-anxiety medication. Benzodiazepines come with a high risk of addiction and abuse and they can be very dangerous when mixed with other drugs such as alcohol.

Northern Health’s warning noted that people who overdose on a combination of benziodazepines and opioids can be particularly difficult to resuscitate and slow to respond to naloxone.

People who do use drugs alone are encouraged to use an app called LifeGuard which is activated by a user before they take their dose. After 50 seconds the app will sound an alarm. If the user doesn’t hit a button to stop the alarm, indicating they are fine, the alarm grows louder. After 75 seconds a text-to-voice call will go straight to 9-1-1, alerting emergency medical dispatchers of a potential overdose.

With files from Jake Wray and Thom Barker

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Just Posted

Paramedics here responded to twice as many overdose calls in 2020 as they did in 2019. The above is a staged photo showing the kind of work paramedics perform in the field. (Photo courtesy BC Emergency Health Services)
Drug overdose calls climb in Houston

Increase among the highest in the province

Greg Gowe at the Vancouver airport, on his way to a clinical trial appointment in Montreal in November 2020. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

Progress on talks delayed due to pandemic but all parties say they remain committed to the process

Telkwa Village Office sign. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Three candidates line up to contest Telkwa byelection

Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey have all filed their paperwork for vacant council seat

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Plane bound for Port Angeles from Alaska believed to have one occupant, an Alaskan pilot

Royal B.C. Museum conservator Megan Doxsey-Whitfield kneels next to a carved stone pillar believed to have significance as a First Nations cultural marker by local Indigenous people. The pillar was discovered on the beach at Dallas Road last summer. Museum curatorial staff have been working with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation representatives to gain a clearer picture of its use. (Photo courtesy Royal BC Museum)
Stone carving found on Victoria beach confirmed Indigenous ritual pillar

Discussion underway with the Esquimalt and Songhees about suitable final home for the artifact

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million total

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Most Read