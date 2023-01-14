Drug bust at same residence in Smithers for second time in weeks. (file photo)

Drug bust at same residence in Smithers for second time in weeks. (file photo)

Drug bust at same residence in Smithers for second time in weeks

Drugs seized include methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl, two arrested.

An ongoing drug trafficking investigation has culminated in a second search warrant and further seizures of drugs and cash, as well as arrests.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in which drugs and cash were seized on December 29.

READ MORE: Two arrested, drugs seized in Dec. 29 drug bust in Smithers

Police have since gathered additional evidence to support a second search warrant which was executed on January 12, at the same residence located on the 3700 block of Broadway Avenue.

During the search, police seized illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested and were released pending further investigation.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers RCMP

Previous story
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown Terrace building fear for future
Next story
UPDATE: Dangerous avalanche around Revelstoke due to unpredictable snowpack

Just Posted

Drug bust at same residence in Smithers for second time in weeks. (file photo)
Drug bust at same residence in Smithers for second time in weeks

Smithers RCMP Detachment. (Deb Meissner photo)
Houston man charged in firearms offence in Smithers hotel

Rupert Rampage vs.Terrace River Kings on Jan. 7 ended in a nailbiting double overtime 7-6 win for the Prince Rupert home team. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Rampage in the pink for Jan. 14 home game against Kitimat Ice Demons

Bonnie Forsythe with her family at the Coachman Apartments complex in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown Terrace building fear for future