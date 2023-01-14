Drug bust at same residence in Smithers for second time in weeks. (file photo)

An ongoing drug trafficking investigation has culminated in a second search warrant and further seizures of drugs and cash, as well as arrests.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in which drugs and cash were seized on December 29.

Police have since gathered additional evidence to support a second search warrant which was executed on January 12, at the same residence located on the 3700 block of Broadway Avenue.

During the search, police seized illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested and were released pending further investigation.



