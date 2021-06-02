Driver unharmed in rig rollover west of Witset

The driver of a tractor-trailer is OK following a rollover adjacent to the Seaton Forest Products mill west of Witset.
Andy Thompson, co-owner of the mill said the driver was pulling over to fix a loose chain when the soft shoulder caused him to lose control.
Traffic remains flowing in both directions as the truck is in ditch and RCMP members from New Hazelton have been dispatched to the scene.
Drivers are urged to use caution when passing the incident.
The rig was hauling a brand new excavator.
