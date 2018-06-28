Driver served roadside prohibition after crash on Tatlow Road

Smithers RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at Tatlow Road and Pacific Street just after 10:30 a.m. last Thursday.

The motorcycle driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the incident.

The RCMP conduct an investigation which resulted in the driver being served an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition.

A 90-day roadside prohibition is given if a driver’s breath sample contains a blood-alcohol concentration over .08 per cent.

The driver’s vehicle in this incident was impounded.

The driver is not facing any criminal charges.