Drive BC reports hazardous road conditions throughout northwest

Advisories include road closure of Hwy 37 for high avalanche risk near Bob Quinn

Junction of Highways 16 and 37 Sunday morning. (Drive BC traffic cam image)

Drive BC is reporting numerous advisories for road conditions in the Northwest including a high avalanche hazard between Bell 2 Bridge and Bob Quinn Camp for 20.7 km (Bob Quinn). The road is closed.

Others include:

Hwy 16 – Slushy sections between Wakefield Rd and 6 Mile Hill Brakecheck for 70.7 km (16 km east of Telkwa to 9 km east of Topley).

Hwy 16 – Water pooling between Maintenance Boundary SA25 and Moricetown Overhead Bridge for 118.9 km (24 km west of Cedarvale to 1 km west of Witset).

Hwy 16 – Slushy with slippery sections between Telegraph Rest Area and Maintenance Boundary SA25 for 126.9 km (63 km east of Prince Rupert to 24 km west of Cedarvale).

Hwy 16 – Slushy with slippery sections between Skidgate Ferry Terminal and Maintenance Boundary SA27 for 71.3 km.

Hwy 37 – Slippery sections between Bell 1 Bridge and the end of Highway 37 for 499.4 km. Compact snow.

Hwy 37 – Compact snow between Cranberry Bridge #2 and Deltaic Cr Bridge for 144.6 km (70 km north of Kitwanga to 26 km south of Bell II). Slushy with slippery sections.

Hwy 37 – Water pooling between Kitwanga and Cranberry Bridge #2 for 76.5 km (Kitwanga).

Hwy 37 – Slushy with slippery sections between Nalabila Blvd and Terrace for 57.8 km (Kitimat). Water pooling.

Drivers are warned to proceed with caution. Secondary roads are worse.

