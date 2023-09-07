Driftwood School receives funding for indoor plumbing

A century old school on the outskirts of Smithers is getting running water, thanks to a recent grant from the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation.

Last month, the foundation presented a cheque for $250,000 to the Driftwood School Restoration Committee in support of their Driftwood Schoolhouse Washroom Facility and Upgrade. This grant was made possible by the generosity of a local donor.

Andrew L’Orsa who sits on the Driftwood School Restoration Committee said this project will help make the hall more user-friendly and hopefully more people will want to rent it out.

“We’ve been trying to do little small projects here and there,” he said. “But it’s really tough to do anything significant due to lack of funding. There’s no water there, it’s only outhouses. And for anyone that’s used those outhouses before, it is really a last resort option. And we’ve always thought, you know, it’d be nice to be able to have a proper washroom facility and running water and septic and things like basic utilities that would really help make people want to use the school a bit more.”

The first school at Driftwood Creek was opened in November 1920. The school was built of logs on the southeastern side of the junction between the Telkwa High Road and Driftwood Creek Road. A new school was constructed in 1944 across the road, where it stands today.

Tony L’Orsa, who went to the school, wrote a history piece for the BV Museum about it.

After the school closed in 1965, the building was used for storage, rented as living space and, for a short time, used as a studio by an aspiring painter.

The Board of Trustees eventually offered the school and grounds for sale in September 1989.

Bill Mackney, whose sisters attended Driftwood School in the 1930s, initiated discussions with the trustees that resulted in the acquisition of the property at a cost of $5,000 by the Glenwood Hall Committee on behalf of the community. The following year the Driftwood School Restoration Committee was formed to renovate and administer the building. Today, Driftwood School is maintained as a community events hall.

The goal is to start construction on the washroom project in the spring of 2o24 and have it complete by the fall.

The restoration committee is also working on making the building more accessible and doing other minor upgrades to help keep the old building in good shape.

