Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

The health official in charge of B.C.’s pandemic response has received her COVID-19 vaccine.

The health ministry confirmed that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning. Henry, who resides in the Victoria area, received her vaccine from Island Health.

There have now been more than 3,600 people in B.C. who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 immunization currently approved in Canada. Most of those people have been long-term care workers in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, but officials said that vaccination would start for those in all other health regions as well.

