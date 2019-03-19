Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

The sun continues to make a front-stage appearance Tuesday, following a record-breaking Monday.

Thirty weather records were smashed, from White Rock to Burns Lake, according to Environment Canada. The oldest one broken went back to 1896.

Squamish Airport was the warmest place in Canada, reaching 23.5 C. That’s compared the coldest place, Grise Ford, Nunavut, where temperatures sit at -40 C.

The national weather agency is calling for another few days of warmth, until the B.C. south coast is hit with rain Friday. There’s a chance of showers forecast for Saturday in some northern cities as well.

READ MORE: Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

Records broken on Monday:

Agassiz: 22.9 C (19 C in 1996)

Blue River: 14.9 C (11.5 in 2015)

Burns Lake: 14.4 C (11.4 in 1995)

Cathedral Point: 14.2 C (11 C in 2016)

Chilliwack: 22.9 C (20 C in 1896)

Dease Lake: 13 C (9.7 C in 1995)

Esquimalt: 19.8 C (15 C in 1996)

Estevan Point: 14.4 C (13.6 C in 1998)

Grey Islet: 11.3 C (9.9 C in 1998)

Herbert Island: 14.9 C (12 C in 2016)

Howe Sound: 15.2 C (14.9 C in 1992)

Kindakun Rocks: 13.7 C (11.3 in 2016)

Lillooet: 18.6 C (17.5 C in 2015)

Lucy Islands: 12.3 C (10.8 C in 2016)

Nakusp: 13.5 C (13.1 C in 2015)

Pitt Meadows: 21.2 C (20.7 C in 1996)

Point Atkinson: 13.6 C (13.4 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 17.7 C (11.4 C in 2016)

Saturna Capmon: 16.4 C (13 C in 1995)

Sparwood: 12.3 C (10.8 C in 2007)

Squamish Airport: 23.5 C (18.7 C in 1996)

Tatlayoko Lake: 17.2 C (12 C in 2015)

Victoria Gonzales: 18.8 C (15.3 C in 1996)

University of Victoria: 17.1 C (14.5 C in 1996)

West Vancouver: 17.9 C (17.7 C in 1996)

White Rock: 20.6 C (19.9 C in 1996)

Yoho National Park: 9.6 C (9.4 C in 2015)

