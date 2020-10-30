A male grizzly was captured near Smithers and relocated on Wednesday. (Photo from conservation office)

A male grizzly was captured near Smithers and relocated on Wednesday. (Photo from conservation office)

Dohler Flats grizzly relocated by Smithers COs

The four-year-old male was relocated a couple of hours south of Houston

A grizzly bear that was hanging around Dohler and Ebeneezer Flats recently has been relocated by local conservation officers.

After two weeks of trying to capture it, officers were able to trap it on Wednesday morning.

“He was a healthy male, about four years old and approximately between 550-600 lbs,” said Acting Sergeant in Smithers Ron Leblanc.

He said it is unusual to see a grizzly bear so close to town.

“People in that area, the residences where he was seen around, said they’ve lived there for a number of years and never seen a grizzly that close to town,” he said.

MORE NEWS: Telkwa multi-vehicle collision sends several to hospital, closes highway for six hours

He was tagged and relocated a couple of hours south of Houston.

Leblanc said they try to relocate rather than destroy an animal.

“Depending on the bear’s actions, will dictate how we handle that animal,” he said. “This bear hadn’t gotten himself into trouble. He was just a little too close to town and getting into people’s property and we wanted to move him out of town before he had a chance to get into any trouble.”

He added they are happy with the outcome and thankful for the neighbours for calling in sightings.

MORE NEWS: 272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

“It helped us to get him located and moved off to another area where he could grow old.

We figured he was just a young guy looking for his own piece of territory and this was unoccupied so that is why we think he migrated over this way.”

Meanwhile, most bears should start hibernating about now.

“We haven’t had a bear complaint for a few days now so we hope things have calmed down and bears are tight in their dens,” said Leblanc.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution
Next story
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Just Posted

A grizzly that was spotted near Newens Road in Smithers has been captured, tagged and relocated. (photo from Facebook)
Dohler Flats grizzly relocated by Smithers COs

The four-year-old male was relocated a couple of hours south of Houston

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Provincial high court upholds new trial for two managers after spill at northwest B.C. mine

A date for a new trial has not been set

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Telkwa multi-vehicle collision sends several to hospital, closes highway for six hours

RCMP says more information forthcoming this afternoon

Northern Health saw 14 cases in one day earlier this week, the highest in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. (Image courtesy CDC)
Northern Health sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Oct. 27 saw 14 cases reported, the biggest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic

This weapon was seized by Houston RCMP after a traffic stop Oct. 14 (Houston RCMP photo)
Guns, cash and suspected narcotics seized

Seizure follows traffic stop on Oct. 14

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Most Read