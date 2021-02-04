Dog shot and killed in New Hazelton

Police are investigating “careless use of a firearm in a residential area”

New Hazelton RCMP are investigating the fatal shooting of dog in a residential area in the town.

The incident first came to light in a Facebook thread in which the owner of the dog accused another individual of coming into her yard and intentionally shooting the pet.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson confirmed the killing of the dog and said an active investigation is focussed on the “careless use of a firearm in a residential area.

She said the file will be forward to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment, but that no futher information was available at this time.

