Mistletoe was found tangled in bushes and trees in B.C.’s Peace region. (BC SPCA)

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help after an elderly dog was found “immobilized and terrified” in the northern Peace region.

In a Tuesday press release, the SPCA said Mistletoe was tangled in rose bushes and spruce trees, and could have died if a passerby didn’t find her.

“He was adventuring in a remote area when he heard Mistletoe’s tiny cries for help,” said North Peace branch manager Candace Buchamer.

The SPCA said Mistletoe will need to have a blood test done to check for damage to her organs. She has “severe cherry eye” that could form an ulcer and rupture it it’s not treated, and will need surgery to remove reabsorbing teeth.

But despite being scared and in pain, Buchamer said Mistletoe is “so very sweet and gentle.”

The branch said Mistletoe could be ready for adoption in about four weeks.

