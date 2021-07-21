District of Houston losing another official

The District of Houston is losing another one of its officials.

Duncan Malkinson, hired just last fall from Fort St. James to be the District’s corporate services director, is leaving to be the development services director for the Town of Smithers.

Malkinson’s last day if August 12, just 11 months after joining the District last September.

He’s being replaced by Holly Brown, currently the District’s deputy corporate officer and communications officer.

The District will spend the next few months hiring a replacement for Brown.

“On behalf of Houston council, we would like to thank Duncan for the hard work he dedicated to the organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Houston mayor Shane Brienen.

Malkinson said he was confident the District will continue to have success with its ongoing projects and meet the goals it has set for the community.

Brown has worked for the District since the spring of 2019 and is working toward a public administration certificate through Coast Mountain College in addition to already having a BA from the University of Northern British Columbia and a human resource management certificate from Simon Fraser University.

Malkinson’s resignation comes just one week after the District’s top official, chief administrative office Gerald Pinchbeck, announced his own departure.

Earlier this year leisure services director Tasha Kelly also resigned. Cassie Ofner has just been hired as her replacement.

And this January, Greg LeBlanc became the District’s new finance director.