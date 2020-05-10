District launching survey to analyze COVID-19’s impact on local business

The Kitimat Economic Recovery Task Force is made up of representatives from across the District

If you have a local business the District of Kitimat wants to know how COVID-19 has impacted it.

A task force aimed at facilitating economic recovery in response to COVID-19 has launched a District-wide survey asking local entrepreneurs about the impacts of the virus on their business. The survey is also looking for feedback on the supports local businesses could use right now.

The Kitimat Economic Recovery Task Force is an eight-member committee comprised of representatives from: the District of Kitimat, Kitimat Chamber of Commerce, Haisla Nation, LNG Canada and Rio Tinto, as well as members representing the general, tourism and industrial sectors of local business.

“The Task Force is focused on supporting local businesses and facilitating economic recovery through the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of the crisis,” says Director of Economic Development, Michael Dewar. “The survey

will be invaluable for the Task Force to understand what businesses are going through during the pandemic and what supports will be required moving forward towards economic recovery and growth.”

READ MORE: ‘It is up to all of us’: Kitimat mayor says most facilities will stay closed for now

The District said the results from the survey will be used to develop a plan that is tailored to the unique needs of the community. It asks businesses a wide range of questions, including how much revenue they expect to lose as a result of the pandemic and to what degree they have had to potentially downsize their staff. It also asks business owners about what sort of support they’d like to see in place and how accessible current federal and provincial support programs that exist are to them.

“The information collected will be critical for developing a Kitimat-focused response that will truly align with the needs of our businesses and our community,” says Kitimat Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Laurel D’Andrea.

Throughout the pandemic many within the Northern Health region have suggested a difference in restrictions for businesses when compared to the Lower Mainland due to the disproportionately lower number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The survey can be completed in about five minutes and all local businesses are encouraged to participate by visiting www.kitimat.ca.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
95 per cent of Public Works employees back to work
Next story
Early love from mothers can lead to many positives later in life for kids

Just Posted

Council passes bylaw to allow borrowing against anticipated revenue

Smithers will be authorized to borrow up to $8.3 million to ensure cash flow during COVID-19

Northern Universities collaborate with Mastercard to enhance Indigenous student experience

For separate institutions will receive $95,000 each

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the land title memorandum between Wet’suwet’en, B.C. and Canada

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

“Opening up” does not mean business as usual

Smithers MDs are ready for a cautious loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

Lax Kw’alaams propose checkpoint between Prince Rupert and Terrace

First Nation plans to block non-essential travel to and from Prince Rupert, Ministry of Transportation says they have no tenure

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19

Outbreaks have been declared in 34 facilities in B.C. since the start of the pandemic

Early love from mothers can lead to many positives later in life for kids

The amount of time that a baby is held can leave a biological mark on their DNA

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Most Read